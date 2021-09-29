Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Number of mortgage approvals to home buyers dips to lowest level in a year

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 10:46 am
Figures show the number of mortgage approvals made to home buyers dipped to the lowest levels in a year in August (Chris Ison/PA)
The number of mortgage approvals made to home buyers dipped to the lowest levels in a year in August, Bank of England figures show.

There were 74,453 approvals for house purchase, marking the lowest figure since July 2020 – the month that a temporary stamp duty holiday was put in place.

Despite the dip, approvals remain above pre-February 2020 levels, the Bank’s Money and Credit report said.

The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland has been tapered since July, reducing the potential savings that can be made. It will end completely from October 1.

Simon Gammon, managing partner at Knight Frank Finance, said: “Borrowing remains well above pre-pandemic norms, and current levels of activity suggest it will remain so throughout the autumn.

“Mortgage rates on the high street have continued to edge down, though the trend of banks undercutting each other that we’ve seen during recent months has given way to them simply matching each other. That suggests the mortgage war is beginning to peter out.

“Instead, we’re seeing lenders loosen criteria in order to bring in new customers.”

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent and a former residential chairman of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics), said: “As always, mortgage approvals are a good lead indicator of purchasing intentions.

“However, because they reflect decisions made in the period leading up to August, they show demand remaining relatively healthy even though the final stamp duty holiday and furlough deadlines were looming large.

“We are finding that activity has reduced since but certainly not fallen off a cliff, so expect fairly consistent mortgage approval numbers for the rest of the year at least.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “August proved to be quieter for the housing market compared with the relative frenzy of previous months, with many people putting their property searches on hold and going on holiday.

“Mortgage rates continue to fall as lenders, awash with cash, compete for business, which should help support the market into the autumn.

“Indeed, we are finding that September is proving to be a record-breaking month with plenty going on as buyers continue to search for more space, both inside and out.”

