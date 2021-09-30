Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Number of new homes started in England dips by 5% quarter-on-quarter

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:17 pm
Number of new homes started in England dips by 5% quarter-on-quarter
The number of new home builds started in England between April and June was down by 5% compared with the previous quarter, according to Government figures (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The number of new home builds started in England between April and June was down by 5% compared with the previous quarter, according to Government figures.

Some 42,900 new homes were started between April to June 2021 according to building control figures, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said.

While this was a 5% decrease compared with the previous quarter, it was more than double the level between April and June 2020 – a period during which a lockdown was in place to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Some 43,660 home completions were recorded between April and June, which was a 10% decrease on the previous quarter.

The latest completions total was also more than double the number seen in the same period a year earlier.

The number of new homes being started is 12% below a peak seen in 2007 and 149% above a trough recorded in 2009, the report said.

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at Legal & General Mortgage Club said: “The housing market has been put under considerable strain in recent months, with material and labour shortages slowing the development of new homes.”

He added: “If homeownership is going to remain possible for future generations, then alternative construction methods, like modular housing, also need to be considered.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]