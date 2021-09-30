Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Virgin Money to close 31 branches

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 3:07 pm
Virgin Money is to close 31 sites (Rui Vieira/PA)
Virgin Money has announced plans to close 31 stores with the loss of around 112 jobs.

Bosses said the move comes as more customers switched to online banking during the pandemic.

They said the number of customers using bank branches for day-to-day transactions has been on a downward trajectory across the UK banking industry for a number of years, and this has been further accelerated by the pandemic.

Virgin Money added the decision on each site was based on location, usage, proximity to alternative stores and lease arrangements.

Virgin Money
Virgin Money’s fancy branches failed to woo customers (Matt Alexander/PA)

The company said 28 of the 30 customer stores closing are located less than a third of a mile away from the nearest post office and the final two sites had a post office less than a mile away or another Virgin Money store nearby.

A further site in Gosforth was already a staff-only site and this will also close.

The customer stores will shut their doors for the final time in early 2022 and bosses said they hope to find alternative roles for affected staff. A total of 131 branches will remain.

But the company admitted not all workers will be able to stay, with around 112 full-time equivalent roles expected to go.

Fergus Murphy, group customer experience director at Virgin Money, said: “As our customers change the way they want to bank with us and conduct fewer transactions in-store, we must continue to evolve the role of our stores into places where we showcase our products and bring our digital services to life.”

The sites earmarked for closure are:

Airdrie;
Grantham;
Northallerton;
Ashton-Under-Lyne;
Keighley;
Newcastle, Northumberland St;
Banchory;
Leeds, Horsforth;
Nuneaton;
Beverley;
Leeds, White Rose;
Oban;
Blackburn;
Lincoln;
Portree;
Broughty Ferry;
Macclesfield;
Selby;
Chesterfield;
Mexborough;
Sheffield, Meadowhall;
Cumbernauld;
Milngavie;
Stenhousemuir;
East Kilbride, Princes Square;
Musselburgh;
Whitby;
Galashiels;
Nelson;
Wick.

