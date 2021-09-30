Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forecourt giant EG Group announces 5% pay rise for workers

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 3:09 pm
EG Group have almost 6,000 petrol stations and forecourts globally (EG/PA)
Forecourt giant EG Group has announced a pay rise for more than 10,000 workers as the sector faces challenging conditions.

The company, which runs around 400 sites across the UK, said it will increase hourly rates by an average of more than 5% for employees aged over 18.

It added that every worker across its filling station and food service brands will receive the pay boost from Friday.

All workers aged 18 and over will be paid a minimum of £9.50 per hour, while more experienced staff, such as team leaders and supervisors, will be paid a minimum of £10 per hour.

The company made the announcement as it weathered soaring demand for fuel from motorists amid fears that the HGV driver shortage was hitting fuel stocks.

Petrol retailers and the Government have urged motorists to fill up as normal and called for calm amid reports of abuse of petrol station staff by frustrated motorists.

EG said on Thursday that the pay rise for employees is in “recognition of their hard work and commitment throughout the pandemic”.

Mohsin and Zuber Issa, co-founders and CEOs of EG Group, said: “Our colleagues have pulled out all the stops and been nothing short of heroic during often very difficult times since the start of the pandemic.

“It is due to their hard work and dedication that EG has continued to be a growth business, performing strongly over the past 12 months.

“We are grateful to each and every one of them for their contributions and are therefore making a total reward package available to them which we believe is amongst the best in the country.”

