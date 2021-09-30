Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021
Business / UK and abroad

Jump in searches for homes near stations as office working resumes

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 3:10 pm
A train at Crewe station (Martin Keene/PA)
A train at Crewe station (Martin Keene/PA)

The volume of house hunters searching for properties near commuter stations has surged between June and August, according to a website.

The biggest jump recorded by Rightmove during the period was in Chelmsford, where searches more than doubled (a 107% increase).

The rise in searches near commuter stations suggests more people are looking for a quicker route to work on office days, as people adopt flexible working routines, Rightmove said.

MediaCity
Searches for homes near MediaCity tram stop in Manchester have surged (Peter Byrne/PA)

The analysis compared searches for stations across Britain in June 2021 with August 2021, to measure the impact of the gradual return to office working.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property data, said: “While the demand to relocate or search for more space has by no means gone away, the numbers suggest that this will need to be balanced with easy transport access on office days, which has understandably been lower on the agenda for many over the last 18 months.”

Here are the top increases in buyer searches for homes near stations, comparing June with August, according to Rightmove:

1. Chelmsford Station, 107%

2. Liverpool Lime Street Station, 59%

3. Sittingbourne Station, 47%

=4. Crewe Station, 32%

=4. Hassocks Station, 32%

=4. MediaCityUK (Manchester) tram stop, 32%

=7. Southampton Central Station, 30%

=7. Chesterfield Station, 30%

9. Folkestone West Station, 27%

10. Kettering Station, 26%

