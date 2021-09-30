Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

H&M profits jump amid store footfall recovery

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 3:14 pm
The retail group has hailed a ‘strong recovery’ for the past three months (Yui Mok/PA)
H&M has almost tripled its profit for the past quarter on the back of a “strong recovery” in sales as restrictions eased across the globe.

The Swedish retail giant confirmed to shareholders on Thursday that it had reinstated its dividend for the first time in 18 months as a result.

It reported a pre-tax profit of 6.1 billion Swedish krona (£520 million) for the quarter to August 31 against the same period last year, ahead of analyst predictions.

The group said it was buoyed by 14% sales growth for the period as footfall improved across its store estate.

Helena Helmersson, chief executive officer of H&M, said: “The H&M group’s increase in profit shows that the strong recovery is continuing – despite sales being partly affected by restrictions and delays associated with the pandemic.

“The results are explained by much-appreciated collections, lower markdowns and good cost control combined with the initiatives implemented in areas such as tech and the supply chain.

“As restrictions have been eased in many markets store sales have started to pick up again, all while online sales have continued to grow.”

H&M added that its new autumn collections have been “well received” and that sales in September have been “slightly higher” than for the same month last year.

However, it flagged that demand was not able to be fully met due “disruption and delays in product flow” as it became the latest retailer hampered by global supply issues.

Ms Helmersson added: “The pandemic and its consequences are not yet over and we are humbled by the many challenges in the world around us that affect our business, which call for a high level of flexibility and drive.

“We have quickly adapted by prioritising cash flow, cost control and flexibility.

“With our continued transformation and our well-positioned customer offering – to meet customers’ ever-increasing expectations of good value and sustainable fashion – we are optimistic that we will see long-term, profitable and sustainable growth for the H&M group.”

