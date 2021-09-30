Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Watchdog launches probe into Leicester City and JD Sports over merchandise

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 4:21 pm
Leicester City and JD Sports are being investigated by the CMA (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester City and JD Sports are being investigated by the CMA (Mike Egerton/PA)

The UK competition watchdog has launched an investigation in Leicester City FC and retailer JD Sports over the sale of club merchandise.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it believes it has “reasonable grounds to suspect one or more breaches of competition law” by the parties.

It added that the probe is directly related to suspected infringements of commercial agreement legislation regarding the sale of club branded products and merchandise in the UK.

“The CMA has not reached a view as to whether there is sufficient evidence of an infringement of competition law for it to issue a statement of objections or, ultimately, an infringement decision, to any party under investigation,” the regulator added.

“Not all cases result in the CMA issuing a statement of objections or an infringement decision.”

Footaslyum takeover
(PA)

A Leicester City spokesman said: “Leicester City Football Club takes its obligations to comply with competition law very seriously and is fully cooperating with the Competition and Markets Authority in respect of the investigation announced this morning.

“We shall be making no further statements regarding this investigation for the time being.”

A spokesman for JD Sports said: “We are cooperating fully with the CMA’s investigation.

“We have no further comment at this time.”

The probe into Leicester City and JD Sports also comes less than a year after the regulator launched an investigation into price fixing of replica Rangers football kits sold by JD Sports and other retailers.

In December last year, the CMA said it had reasonable grounds to suspect breaches of competition law.

JD Sports is also awaiting a final decision from the competition watchdog over its planned takeover of rival Footasylum after the CMA was told to reassess its original decision to block the deal.

The CMA said earlier this month that it still has concerns over the move following fresh analysis, but that a final decision is due around October.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal