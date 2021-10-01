Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pizza Express ‘well under way’ with plans for new sites after restructuring

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 1:03 pm
Pizza Express has given an upbeat forecast (PA)
Pizza Express has said it is “well under way” with plans to open 50 new restaurants as it seeks to bounce back from the heavy toll of the pandemic.

The restaurant chain, which entered the pandemic with a heavy debt burden, has slashed more than 70 restaurants and around 2,400 jobs since Covid hit as part of restructuring efforts to put it on the path to sustainability.

The group concluded a £335 million refinancing in July after it was taken over by bondholders.

It hired former Wagamama boss David Campbell as its chief executive and ex-Asda chief Allan Leighton as chairman to lead its turnaround plan.

Mr Campbell said the group “traded strongly” through its delivery and click and collect services during the latest lockdown.

He added: “2021 has been an unusual year, but one that has been transformational for Pizza Express.

Pizza Express
Pizza Express concluded a £335 million refinancing in July (PA)

“Our core dine-in business has performed well since the reopening of restriction-free dining.

“We are greatly encouraged to see that the combination of product innovation, enhanced service, better marketing – particularly across digital platforms, diminished discounts and prices held at 2019 levels has driven our outperformance of the market.”

The company said it delivered revenues of £182.5 million for the eight months to September 5.

Meanwhile, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were £22.2 million.

The firm said it is on track with its plans to open 50 new restaurants, with a new Cannock site due to open later this month, and refurbish 300 existing restaurants over the next three years.

Pizza Express highlighted that its businesses in Hong Kong and UAE are now “trading profitably” but said it expects these to remain under trading restrictions for the rest of the year and potential into the first half of 2022.

