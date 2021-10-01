Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Watchdog warns five energy suppliers over £7m renewables payments

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 4:24 pm
Five energy suppliers have been warned that they could have licences revoked if they fail to pay renewables obligations (Yui Mok/PA)
The UK energy regulator has said it could start the process to revoke the licences of five small UK energy suppliers if they fail to pay £7 million towards its renewable scheme.

Ofgem announced on Friday ir is consulting on final orders for Ampoweruk, Whoop Energy, Goto Energy, Home Energy Trading and Colorado Energy.

It said the five suppliers have all missed an initial deadline of August 31 or September 1.

A final order to pay could be sent by the end of the month, Ofgem said.

The watchdog said AmpowerUK owes more than half of the total, with the replier required to make £3.59 million in obligation payments.

Meanwhile, Goto Energy owes £2.47 million, Colorado Energy £883,182, Whoop Energy £56,306 and Home Energy Trading needs to pay £2,252.

“If they do not pay, Ofgem could start the process of revoking their licences to supply energy,” the regulator said.

CONSUMER Suppliers
(PA Graphics)

“In all instances Ofgem will seek to secure the best outcomes for consumers and the wider energy market.”

Failure to pay renewable obligations is often seen as a sign of suppliers’ being under financial distress and comes amid a flurry of recent collapses in the sector as firms struggle to cope with soaring gas prices.

Igloo, Symbio and Enstroga became the latest suppliers to cease trading on Wednesday, taking total failures in September to nine.

