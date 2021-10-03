Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Warning over ‘ghost broking’ car insurance fraud

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 12:03 am
Young men are particularly likely to fall victim to fraudsters selling fake car insurance, according to police figures (Ben Birchall/PA)
Young men are particularly likely to fall victim to fraudsters selling fake car insurance, according to police figures.

From January to August 2021, Action Fraud, the national fraud and cyber crime centre, received 351 reports of “ghost broking”.

People aged 17 to 29 are the most likely age group to report falling victim. Cash-strapped students are often targeted.

While the number of reports has decreased by nearly a quarter (23%) from the same period last year, young people continue to make the most reports for this type of fraud, with more than a third (34%) of reports coming from 17 to 29-year-olds.

More than half (61%) of reports during this period were submitted by men.

Of the reports made by 17 to 29-year-olds, 62% were from men.

The City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) is reminding young people to remain wary of ghost brokers.

The reported losses to ghost brokers for all age groups total £786,700 so far this year, with the average victim losing around £2,250.

Fraudsters will offer cheaper insurance premiums, often via social media or by word-of-mouth.

They pose as brokers for well-known insurance companies, claiming they can offer legitimate car insurance at a significantly cheaper price.

However, insurance documents may be forged or the details may be falsified to artificially bring the price down.

A genuine policy may be taken out but then cancelled soon after.

Victims only realise their policy is not genuine when they try to make a claim or are stopped by police.

Detective Chief Inspector Edelle Michaels, head of the City of London Police’s IFED, said: “Many students rely on their cars to travel to and from university or around where they study, and so may have recently restarted or renewed their insurance after the summer break.

“The high cost of insurance premiums and money often being tight for students unfortunately make this group a prime target for ghost brokers, therefore it is important to check that you have signed up for a legitimate insurance policy.

“Whilst the offer of a cheap deal may be enticing, a fraudulent policy will end up costing you more in the long run in the form of a fine, points on your licence, your car being seized and crushed, and covering the cost of a valid policy.”

Ghost broking victims can report it to Action Fraud at actionfraud.police.uk or on 0300 123 2040.

