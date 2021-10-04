Flutter hires Amy Howe as FanDuel chief as it mulls spin-off

Betting giant Flutter Entertainment has appointed Amy Howe as head of its FanDuel arm as the group continues to consider spinning off the US business.

Ms Howe joined sportsbook and fantasy sport business FanDuel as president in February before becoming its interim chief executive in July.

Her appointment comes after previous boss Matt King announced his departure plans in May after four years of leadership.

Flutter, which also owns Paddy Power, said at the time that the departure could delay potential plans to float FanDuel following a period of strong growth.

The US operation, which was bought by Flutter in 2018, has rapidly expanded as states across America steadily eased their sports betting regulations.

Ms Howe joined FanDuel from Ticketmaster, where she had been global chief operating officer and led the transformation and modernisation of its ticketing platform.

Flutter chief executive Peter Jackson said: “I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Amy as our new US CEO.

“Since joining the business at the start of this year she has done an excellent job of leading our commercial functions and ensuring that we execute well at this critical phase of growth for our business.

“The expansion of the US market represents the single most exciting opportunity for Flutter today. Amy’s track record of leadership and experience in scaling a digital business will be invaluable as we look to grow our leadership position there.”

Ms Howe said: “I am very pleased to be appointed the CEO of FanDuel at such an exciting time.

“Since joining the business, I have been very impressed by the quality of our team and the strategic advantages we enjoy in terms of brand reach, product quality and the broad expertise we leverage from being part of the wider Flutter Group.

“That said, we must avoid complacency and remain focused on executing on our long-term strategy to build the embedded value of the business.

“I look forward to working with Peter and the wider team to drive FanDuel’s continued success.”