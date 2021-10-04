Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forecourt giant EG Group buys bakery chain Cooplands

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 12:46 pm
EG Group has bought bakery chain Cooplands for an undisclosed sum (EG/PA)
Forecourt giant EG Group has snapped up Cooplands, the UK’s second biggest bakery chain, as it continues to expand its food service operations.

EG, which operates 6,000 forecourts globally and around 400 in the UK, bought the Scarborough-based chain for an undisclosed sum

Cooplands, which is predominantly focused in the North East and Yorkshire, was founded in 1885 and employs more than 1,600 staff.

The chain runs 180 bakers’ shops and cafes, as well as three large bakeries that produce the products sold at its sites.

Leon sale
The deal comes months after EG bought food chain Leon (Leon/PA)

Zuber and Mohsin Issa, the billionaire brothers from Burnley behind EG Group, said they plan to broaden the reach of Cooplands “beyond the brand’s northern heartlands” through EG’s roadside network.

The acquisition comes a week after EG bought 52 KFC restaurants across the South and South West, in a deal which will give the firm more than 220 franchise sites across Europe and the UK.

EG also bought healthy fast food business Leon in May for around £100 million.

The Issa brothers said: “We are very pleased to welcome Cooplands’ many talented colleagues to the EG Group family.

“Cooplands has a proven track record in the fresh bakery sector and vertical integration with EG Group will help to further drive our success in food service, where we continue to see strong growth opportunities in the UK and globally.”

Belinda Youngs, chief executive of Cooplands, said: “Cooplands is proud to be joining EG Group and bringing our long history of skills and expertise in the bakery industry in both manufacturing and retail to the company.

“We are looking forward to a great future for the Cooplands brand.”

