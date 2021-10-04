Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Support package for renters in Covid-related debt needed, says Propertymark

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 3:09 pm
A hardship loan scheme should be developed to help tenants in England clear rent arrears built up during the pandemic, according to Propertymark (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A hardship loan scheme should be developed to help tenants in England clear rent arrears built up during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a body representing letting and estate agents.

Propertymark said that without a support package for tackling Covid-induced tenant debt, and a reformed court system, landlords could leave the sector in droves.

It said tax impacts, tenants’ debts and backlogs in the courts are leaving many smaller portfolio landlords with few options.

Loans to pay off Covid-related arrears should be interest-free and guaranteed by the Government under the suggested scheme, Propertymark argued.

The proportion of private renters in arrears has tripled during the pandemic, it added, from 3% between April 2019 and March 2020 to 9% during November and December 2020.

The call comes at a time when energy bills and other costs for households are increasing and a temporary uplift in Universal Credit is being removed.

The private rented sector supports five million households across the UK, Propertymark said.

Mark Hayward, chief policy adviser for Propertymark, said: “Ultimately the housing system needs to work for everyone, but landlords are being asked to carry too much of the financial burden caused by the pandemic. We are risking good landlords leaving the market.”

