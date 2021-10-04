Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, October 5th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

FTSE 100 firms report only 18 deaths among workforces

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 3:36 pm
A nurse preparing a coronavirus vaccination (Jane Barlow/PA)
The UK’s biggest public companies have disclosed only 18 Covid-19 deaths among their workforces, according to new research.

Investor advisory group PIRC has said its latest research of FTSE 100 firms shows that businesses are “typically silent” on the extent of Covid cases and deaths across their staff.

Deaths were only disclosed by five of the index’s 100 companies, representing 18 deaths among a global workforce of 4.5 million people.

The Office for National Statistics has reported almost 137,000 UK deaths from the virus within 28 days of a positive test.

Alice Martin, labour specialist at PIRC, said: “Official public health data shows thousands of Covid-19 deaths among the working age population in the UK alone.

“The death rates are higher in certain sectors and job roles, including those in which FTSE 100 companies employ people, such as in logistics, food manufacturing, catering and security.

“While annual reports provide extensive commentary on how businesses and profits have been affected by Covid-19, they are typically silent on cases, and fatalities, amongst the workforce.

“We know companies have data, it is deeply regrettable that they have not chosen to tell the story of how their employees have been affected.”

PIRC said its research included limited examples of reporting Covid-19 cases, with Spirax-Sarco engineering highlighting an employee case rate of 3.7% in 2020, while Antofagasta, BHP and Polymetal recorded a combined 3,123 cases.

However, it said it believes it is “fair to deduce” that overall Covid-19 case and death figures among all firms are caused by “an absence of data rather than inexplicably low case and fatality rates”.

Ms Martin added: “Many workers have died during this terrible pandemic, some of them having caught the virus in their workplace.

“We should not allow their deaths to disappear from the history of Covid because they are unpleasant facts to include in an annual report.”

