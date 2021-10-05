Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Greggs warns of staff and supply disruption but plans more shop openings

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 8:06 am
Greggs warned it has faced disruption from labour availability and product shortages (Danny Lawson/PA)
Greggs is to accelerate plans to open new stores across the UK despite warning that it has been impacted by some disruption to staffing and the supply of ingredients.

It came as the bakery chain lifted its profit outlook for the year after surpassing pre-pandemic sales.

The company, which has more than 2,100 shops, said it has “not been immune” to well-publicised supply chain pressures affecting the UK’s food and drinks firms.

It told shareholders on Tuesday morning that it has “seen some disruption to the availability of labour and supply of ingredients and products in recent months”.

Greggs also cautioned that it expects costs to climb at the end of 2021 and into next year.

“Food input inflation pressures are also increasing – whilst we have short-term protection as a result of our forward buying positions we expect costs to increase towards the end of 2021 and into 2022,” the retail group said.

“Operational cost control has been good and the strong sales performance in the third quarter gives us confidence as we move into the autumn.”

The chain revealed that like-for-like sales increased by 3.5% in the third quarter of the year, against the same period from 2019.

It said its full-year performance is therefore expected surpass the company’s previous expectations.

Greggs has increased its store estate by 68 stores since the start of the year and said it expects to have expanded by around 100 shops in 2021.

The steak bake maker said it will accelerate its opening programme next year, with around 150 net openings planned as it pushes towards its long-term goal of 3,000 stores across the country.

It said it also has ambitious plans to double its turnover to around £2.4 billion in the next five years, as it seeks to grow its delivery and evening operations further.

