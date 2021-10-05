Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

ScS back in the black as furniture sales rebound

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 9:04 am
ScS has revealed that it returned to a profit for the past year (ScS/PA)
ScS has revealed that it returned to a profit for the past year (ScS/PA)

Furniture specialist ScS has hailed a “strong year of recovery” as it bounced back to profitability.

The Sunderland-based company reported a pre-tax profit of £22.7 million for the year to July 31, after tumbling to a £3.1 million loss in the previous year.

Steve Carson, chief executive of ScS, also hailed a “strong” start to trading in the new financial year but cautioned that it is tackling supply chain challenges.

He said: “We are delighted with the strong orders performance since the start of the new financial year.

“However, we are cognisant of the ongoing challenges we, and many other businesses, are facing with regards to the supply chain, including driver shortages, raw material increases and shipping costs and delays.”

The firm told shareholders that trading so far this year has been in line with its expectations.

ScS said its latest like-for-like orders for the nine weeks to October 2 are up 11.9% against the same period two years earlier.

However, it said orders have fallen 21% against the same period last year after it had seen a “significant bounce” from pent-up demand.

It came after the company reported a 21% rise in gross sales to £324.5 million for the year, compared with a year earlier.

Online sales increased 146% to £46.9m, driven by both the temporary closure of stores and further investment in the group’s online capabilities.

Mr Carson added: “We have demonstrated throughout the pandemic that we have a flexible and resilient business model which is able to adapt to changes in the macro-environment whilst still delivering for our customers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal