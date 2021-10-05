Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GKN owner Melrose warns over impact of worsening chip shortage

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 9:12 am
Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries has warned over a hit to trading from worsening chip shortages and supply chain problems (PA)
Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries has warned over a hit to trading from worsening chip shortages and supply chain problems.

The owner of engineering giant GKN said its automotive and powder metallurgy divisions are taking the brunt of the impact, with car production globally being hampered by a shortage of semiconductor chips.

Melrose said: “The timing and duration of these constraints is uncertain, but recently the consensus view is that they have lengthened.

“There are a number of scenarios possible, but it is likely these are below previous expectations.”

The group added that the supply chain issues and delays have seen automotive order cancellations from customers rising from around 1% a month in the first quarter to as much as 20% to 25%.

Shares in the group fell 2%.

Melrose also cautioned over rising costs, but said “all of the businesses are focused on the recovery of their costs and will take whatever actions are necessary to do so”.

It sought to assure that despite the supply chain difficulties, the automotive and powder metallurgy divisions should still see around twice the level of profit margins year-on-year.

Car manufacturers pulled back on supplies and orders for microchips after sales fell in the early stages of the pandemic.

Production has since ramped up again as demand started to grow, but chip manufacturers have been unable to keep up, causing a global shortage and causing a knock-on effect throughout the industry.

Simon Peckham, chief executive of Melrose, said: “Tightened supply of semiconductors to the automotive industry are frustrating and difficult to plan for, but whilst they affect current trading, they don’t impact long-term value, particularly as cash is well controlled and debt reduced.”

Melrose bought GKN for £8 billion in March 2018 after a bitter and protracted battle punctuated by Government interventions.

The group also owns ventilation equipment maker Nortek.

