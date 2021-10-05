Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oil majors and banks drive FTSE to strong showing

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 5:31 pm
(Ian West/PA)
Oil majors and banks led London’s biggest index upwards as the price of oil increased on Tuesday.

Opec, a cartel of major oil producing countries, announced on Monday that it will not increase the amount of oil it produces above what was already planned.

It put upwards pressure on the price of oil, with Brent crude, one international standard, rising 2% to 82.90 dollars per barrel.

Oil prices have been slowly ticking up for months as the economy starts to come back into action, pushing up demand.

It is a major increase from last year, when Brent at one point dropped below 20 dollars per barrel in the early days of the pandemic.

The rise pushed the price of BP and Shell shares up by around 2% by the close of play on Tuesday.

They were helped by strong performances from Barclays, Lloyds, HSBC and NatWest to push up the FTSE 100.

Sterling gained 0.1% against the US dollar, moving to 1.3641, while it was flat against the euro at 1.1752.

The index ended up 0.9%, a rise of 66.09 points to 7,077.1.

“Banks are an outperformer in UK markets, with rising yields highlighting the path towards higher rates and thus margins,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG.

“While many will be concerned that rising yields will push investors away from stocks, bank stocks do provide a key hedge in an environment of rising yields.”

In global markets, the Dax in Germany rose 1.1%, the Paris Cac gained 1.5%, and shortly after markets closed in Europe the New York indexes were strongly green. The S&P 500 had risen 1.5% while the Dow Jones rose 1.4%.

In London, shares in Greggs shot up by 8.6% after it unveiled an ambitious plan to double turnover in the next five years.

The company also said its full-year performance is likely to surpass previous expectations, helping to push up its share price.

AJ Bell’s Russ Mould pointed out that while some of the revenue growth between now and 2026 will come from opening outlets outside the UK, like a previous experiment in Belgium over a decade ago, the company is also going to open later in the evenings.

Elsewhere, Hotel Chocolat said it had swung from a £75 million pre-tax loss to a £7.8 million profit in the 12 months to the end of June.

The company also revealed an increase in sales since high streets were allowed to reopen in April, but warned that chocolate prices are likely to go up in time for Christmas.

Shares in the business soared 11.1% on the news.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, up 40.5p to 1,075p, Barclays, up 5.56p to 192.84p, Lloyds, up 1.305p to 46.11p, Standard Chartered, up 10.7p to 439.4p, and Sainsbury’s, up 7.189p to 301.29p.

The biggest fallers were Hikma, down 48p to 2336p, United Utilities, down 55p to 3,355p, Melrose Industries, down 3p to 168.35p, Rio Tinto, down 61p to 4,751.85p, and Reckitt, down 69p to 5587p.

