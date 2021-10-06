Page Group hikes profit outlook for second time in three months

Recruiting giant Page Group has increased its outlook for the year for the second time in just three months, as the company reported strong profits in the Americas and Asia.

Page said that it had seen gross profit jump by nearly 25% in the Americas in the third quarter of the year when compared to the same period before the pandemic.

In Asia Pacific gross profit was up by a fifth also when compared to 2019. Page has continued to use 2019 as a benchmark because last year’s results were significantly affected by Covid-19.

It also compares the company against its own personal best – it reported its highest ever gross profit in 2019.

As a result the company’s new forecasts are that operating profit will reach around £155 million for the full financial year.

It is an upgrade from the £125 million to £135 million that the company had predicted in July.

“We exited the quarter strongly with September up 26% on 2019 compared with July and August, up 4% and 9% vs 2019 respectively,” said chief executive Steve Ingham.

“This noticeable improvement and record performance in Q3 was seen throughout the group and was achieved despite the backdrop of continued restrictions or lockdowns in many of our markets.

“Looking ahead, there continues to be a high degree of global macro-economic uncertainty as Covid-19 remains a significant issue and restrictions remain in a number of the group’s markets.

“Additionally, there is further uncertainty regarding the pace of clients’ offices reopening, challenges in global supply chains and the inflation outlook.

“However, the strength of our performance in (the third quarter), and notably in September, has further increased confidence in our outlook for the year and therefore, subject to no other unexpected events, we now expect full-year operating profit to be in the region of £155 million.”

Shares had risen around 6.5% shortly before midday on Wednesday.