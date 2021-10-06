Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Page Group hikes profit outlook for second time in three months

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 11:40 am Updated: October 6, 2021, 11:45 am
The recruitment company is currently improving on its personal best in 2019 (Jacob King/PA)
Recruiting giant Page Group has increased its outlook for the year for the second time in just three months, as the company reported strong profits in the Americas and Asia.

Page said that it had seen gross profit jump by nearly 25% in the Americas in the third quarter of the year when compared to the same period before the pandemic.

In Asia Pacific gross profit was up by a fifth also when compared to 2019. Page has continued to use 2019 as a benchmark because last year’s results were significantly affected by Covid-19.

It also compares the company against its own personal best – it reported its highest ever gross profit in 2019.

As a result the company’s new forecasts are that operating profit will reach around £155 million for the full financial year.

It is an upgrade from the £125 million to £135 million that the company had predicted in July.

“We exited the quarter strongly with September up 26% on 2019 compared with July and August, up 4% and 9% vs 2019 respectively,” said chief executive Steve Ingham.

“This noticeable improvement and record performance in Q3 was seen throughout the group and was achieved despite the backdrop of continued restrictions or lockdowns in many of our markets.

“Looking ahead, there continues to be a high degree of global macro-economic uncertainty as Covid-19 remains a significant issue and restrictions remain in a number of the group’s markets.

“Additionally, there is further uncertainty regarding the pace of clients’ offices reopening, challenges in global supply chains and the inflation outlook.

“However, the strength of our performance in (the third quarter), and notably in September, has further increased confidence in our outlook for the year and therefore, subject to no other unexpected events, we now expect full-year operating profit to be in the region of £155 million.”

Shares had risen around 6.5% shortly before midday on Wednesday.

