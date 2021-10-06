Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morrisons seeks to hire 3,000 workers ahead of Christmas

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 12:12 pm
File photo dated 19/06/20 of a sign for the Morrisons. Morrisons said it plans to hire 3,000 extra workers ahead of Christmas (Mike Egerton/PA)
Morrisons is to hire 3,000 extra workers to help the supermarket chain deal with Christmas demand.

The retailer said it is looking to recruit new staff for its distribution centres and manufacturing sites across the country ahead of the festive season amid a challenging retail backdrop.

Food suppliers and trade bodies have stressed that the Christmas period could be challenging due to labour shortages and disruption further down the supply chain.

This year’s Christmas festivities are also anticipated to be busier than usual as customers try to make up for last year’s restricted celebrations and hold multiple gatherings with their friends and family, Morrisons said.

Rivals including Sainsbury’s and John Lewis have already laid out plans to hire thousands of temporary staff for the festive period.

Morrisons said it is expecting Christmas demand to be greater than usual this year (Dave Thompson/PA)

Morrisons said jobs available include warehouse and production operatives, pickers, packers and fork-lift truck drivers, among others.

The firm will provide full training for all positions and said no prior experience is therefore required.

Clare Grainger, people director at Morrisons, said: “Customers have told us that they want to make up for last year’s low-key festive season and so we are working hard to make sure that our shelves are stocked with everything they need to help them celebrate.

“We are looking for 3,000 Christmas helpers to come and join our busy, fast-moving and exciting team on a temporary or permanent basis and help make good things happen this Christmas.”

Earlier this year, the company also became the UK’s first supermarket to guarantee pay of at least £10 per hour for employees.

The recruitment drive comes just days after US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice agreed a £7 billion takeover of the Bradford-based supermarket.

