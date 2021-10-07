Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pendragon and Motorpoint offer profit cheer despite car supply woes

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 9:57 am Updated: October 7, 2021, 1:24 pm
Car retailers Pendragon and Motorpoint have become the latest in the sector to deliver profit cheer as surging vehicle prices offset supply challenges (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Car retailers Pendragon and Motorpoint have become the latest in the sector to deliver profit cheer as surging vehicle prices offset supply challenges.

Pendragon shares jumped 6% and Motorpoint lifted 4% as the two firms said new and used car values are helping to mitigate the impact of global chip shortages on the new car market.

Pendragon increased its 2021 profit outlook to around £70 million from the £55 million to £60 million previously guided, while Motorpoint’s half-year update showed pre-tax profits rose over 30% to more than £13 million in the six months to September 30.

It comes after fellow car dealerships Lookers and Marshall Motor Holdings upgraded their profit guidance on Wednesday, with the short supply of new cars sending prices rising, and giving a boost to the used car market.

But the groups have flagged worries over the ongoing impact of the semi-conductor shortages.

Pendragon said: “We remain cautious about potential further disruption from Covid-19 to both our local markets and global supply chains, and, despite our broad range of sourcing channels, the impact from ongoing shortfalls in both new and used vehicle supply for the remainder of this financial year.”

It added that used car prices should hold up for the next few months.

“Whilst we also continue to expect a realignment of used vehicle margins over time, we expect these to remain strong for the remainder of this financial year, providing us with some mitigation to lower new vehicle volumes in particular,” it said.

Figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders on Monday showed that the new car market plunged by 34.4% year on year in September – the all-important number plate change month – with registrations falling to the lowest level for more than two decades.

Semiconductor makers have been unable to keep up with demand as car manufacturers worldwide have ramped up after pausing production at the start of the pandemic, which has seen new car availability severely constrained.

