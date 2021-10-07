Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

One in 10 UK firms hiking prices amid rising cost pressures – ONS

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 1:12 pm
Firms are increasingly passing on soaring costs to consumers as the supply chain crisis wreaks havoc across the economy (Liam McBurney/PA)
Firms are increasingly passing on soaring costs to consumers as the supply chain crisis wreaks havoc across the economy (Liam McBurney/PA)

Firms are increasingly passing on soaring costs to consumers as the supply chain crisis wreaks havoc across the economy, with official figures revealing that one in 10 firms has hiked prices.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said its latest business survey showed nearly a third (29) of companies have seen a higher-than-normal increase in the cost of materials, goods and services – with construction, services and manufacturing firms the worst hit.

As firms battle against rising costs of everything from energy to staff wages, they are resorting to increasing price tags to consumers to weather the inflation pressures.

The latest ONS survey showed that 10% of businesses reported increasing the price of goods and services in early September – up from 8% in mid-August and 4% in late December.

The data showed that, of these, nearly a quarter (23%) were retailers across the wholesale and consumer-facing sectors and 25% in the manufacturing industry.

Shops stock
Fashion chain Next is among those to warn over rising price tags (Ian West/PA)

It comes amid mounting signs of rampant inflation in the UK, with energy prices rocketing, the recent fuel shortage leading to surging costs on forecourts, and prices rising more generally in the economy.

Wholesale gas prices surged to a record high on Wednesday, although they dropped back after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country would stabilise the market.

Sectors from car retailing and toilet paper production to high street fashion have warned over price hikes.

In the retail sector, the likes of Next and Hotel Chocolat have recently said they are putting up prices in the face of cost pressures.

The ONS survey also showed that businesses are struggling to fill vacancies as staff shortages add to the pricing woes.

It found that 41% of firms with 10 employees or more reported vacancies being more difficult to fill in the last month compared with normal expectations for this time of year.

Across all firms finding it harder to recruit, 18% said there has been a reduced number of EU applicants.

More than half (53%) said it was due to a lack of qualified applicants for the roles on offer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal