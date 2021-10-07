Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

British Airways reaches agreement with pilots over Gatwick short-haul subsidiary

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 2:42 pm
British Airways has reached an agreement with pilots over a potential short-haul subsidiary at Gatwick Airport (Gareth Fuller/PA)
British Airways has reached an agreement with pilots over a potential short-haul subsidiary at Gatwick Airport (Gareth Fuller/PA)

British Airways has reached an agreement with pilots over a potential short-haul subsidiary at Gatwick Airport.

Pilots’ union Balpa said its members had approved a revised offer on pay and working hours after an initial proposal was rejected last month.

The decision does not mean the new subsidiary will definitely go ahead as BA is yet to reach agreements with other parties such as cabin crew.

The airline said in a statement: “We will now further develop our proposal to provide a full-service short-haul subsidiary operation at Gatwick, offering competitive fares to our customers.

“We will continue discussions with our colleagues, trade unions, suppliers and other stakeholders, following this positive result, and if we can agree a way forward with all parties, we would hope to begin operations next summer.​”

Balpa acting general secretary Martin Chalk said the deal with pilots was “an important new agreement”.

He added: “This agreement is now BA’s preferred option in relation to the future of short-haul operations at Gatwick.

“We understand BA is continuing its discussions with other stakeholders with a view to relaunching operations next summer.

“We expect BA to reach a final decision shortly.”

The vast majority of BA’s short-haul flights from the West Sussex airport have been suspended since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline said the flights were loss-making even before the virus crisis, and they would only restart if there was “a competitive and sustainable operating cost base”.

Rob Burgess, editor of frequent flyer website headforpoints.com, said the carrier “might be able to employ cabin crew, ground staff and other airport support staff at a cheaper rate than it can with the main British Airways staff”.

He added that the deal with pilots means “it is now highly likely” that the subsidiary will be launched.

It would start with up to 17 Airbus A320 aircraft based at Gatwick in summer 2022, which would be a smaller presence than the airline had in 2019.

More planes would be added in line with growing demand over the following three to four years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal