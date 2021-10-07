Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fuel retailers blame ‘inept prioritisation’ of deliveries for continued crisis

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 3:49 pm
Retailers say fuel supplies are being sent to ‘the wrong parts of the country’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Fuel retailers claim “inept prioritisation” of deliveries is to blame for continued shortages in London and the South East.

Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), said only 71% of filling stations in the region have both petrol and diesel compared with 90% in the rest of Britain.

He warned that fuel supplies are being sent to “the wrong parts of the country”.

Mr Madderson claimed independent retailers are being denied access to information from discussions between the Government, hauliers and oil companies.

“We do not know when the deliveries are arriving and we do not know how they are being prioritised,” he said.

“The return to normal fuel volumes continues to be blighted by the current inept prioritisation policy.”

Mr Madderson described the Government’s decision to suspend competition law to allow the fuel industry to share information as “a failed experiment”.

He added: “It is now time for the Government to step back, reimpose competition law, and restore market disciplines so that ordinary business incentives drive the fuel to the filling stations which need it.”

Figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) show that filling station storage tanks in the South East – including London – were 16% full at the end of the day on Sunday, compared with 25% across the whole of Britain.

Average stock levels in Britain sank to 15% on Saturday September 25, the day after panic buying began.

Storage tanks were typically around 33% full before the crisis began.

Lorry driver shortage
Members of the armed forces work on a fuel tanker at a garage in Waltham Abbey, Essex (PA)

On Friday September 24, fuel sales were up 80% compared with normal levels.

Sales remained “substantially above” average until the middle of the following week when they “began to trend back to normal levels”, the BEIS added.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said shortages have been “most keenly felt by smaller retailers who don’t tend to buy fuel as frequently”.

He added: “Following the recent rush on the pumps, the vast majority of retailers needed to replenish their stocks at the same time which put enormous stress on supply chains.”

