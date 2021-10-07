Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

US debt ceiling deal helps FTSE rebound from tough Wednesday

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 5:33 pm
Traders in London bounced back on Thursday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Traders in London bounced back on Thursday (Victoria Jones/PA)

London’s top index regained lost ground on Thursday as it bounced back from a bruising performance on Wednesday.

The FTSE 100 added 82.17 points, a 1.2% gain, after energy prices eased, taking pressure off traders.

It pushed the index up to 7,078.04, just over the 7,077 that it had ended on Tuesday, erasing the losses of Wednesday’s brutal session.

The rise was fuelled in London by mining giants like Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Antofagasta, who were cheered by events in Washington and on energy markets.

Fears that Republicans in the US Senate might block the debt ceiling from being raised – a potentially disastrous situation for the global economy – were allayed after a deal was announced.

This coupled with an easing of gas price rises helped boost confidence in the global economy, boosting the mining companies that supply many of the building blocks for that growth.

“Global economies still need a safety net, and the US has just stitched a hole in a big one,” said AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson.

“Wall Street’s seen all indices push higher after a temporary agreement was struck to raise the debt ceiling.

“The news followed another boost to shares from decent jobs figures which suggest the labour market is getting back on track after putting the disruption from Hurricane Ida and a summer spike in Covid cases behind it.

“Stocks that have suffered falls in recent days are enjoying a resurgence of attention, with some investors undoubtedly bagging a bargain.”

In New York the S&P 500 was trading up 1.4%, just behind the Dow Jones index, which had gained 1.5%.

Europe’s big indexes were even further ahead, the Cac in Paris closed up 1.7% while the Dax in Frankfurt gained 1.9%.

In currency markets the pound would buy 1.3633 US dollars or 1.1789 euros by the end of trading in London, a rise of under 0.1% against both.

On an otherwise good day for its banking rivals, NatWest lingered close to the bottom of the FTSE 100 by the end of the day.

Earlier on Thursday the bank admitted it failed to live up to the requirements of anti-money laundering legislation.

The bank is facing a fine of up to £240 million for not properly monitoring the £365 million that was deposited into one of its customer’s accounts between 2013 and 2016. Sentencing is in December.

Shares in the company dropped by 1.4% on Thursday following the news.

The only worse performer on the FTSE 100 was IAG, which owns British Airways, down 1.9%. The airline group also had a run-in with a regulator, this time the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The competition watchdog has closed its investigation into whether Ryanair and British Airways broke consumer law by failing to offer refunds for flights customers were unable to take during lockdown.

The CMA said it was not certain it could ensure refunds, blaming “a lack of clarity in the law”.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta, up 68p to 1,350p, Anglo American, up 130.5p to 2,656.5p, Standard Chartered, up 21.5p to 472p, Johnson Matthey, up 96p to 2,614p, and BHP, up 65.4p to 1,900.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were IAG, down 3p to 176.82p, United Utilities, down 3p to 225p, Admiral Group, down 40p to 3,072p, Ocado, down 21p to 1,637p, and Hargreaves Lansdown, down 16p to 1,399p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]