Royal Mail aiming to recruit 20,000 seasonal workers for Christmas

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 12:27 am
Around 20,000 seasonal workers to be recruited by Royal Mail and Parcelforce (Joe Giddens/PA)
Royal Mail has launched a drive to recruit around 20,000 seasonal workers to help with the Christmas post and increasing amounts of online shopping.

Temporary jobs will be available from the end of October to early in the new year, with Parcelforce also looking for seasonal drivers and other workers.

Around 17,150 seasonal workers are needed in mail centres, distribution hubs and data centres across England, with 1,800 in Scotland, 650 in Wales and 500 in Northern Ireland.

The seasonal workers will help sort Christmas parcels and cards as well as the growing amount of online shopping orders.

An additional 3,650 workers will be recruited on Royal Mail Group’s express parcels business, Parcelforce Worldwide, 1,500 at its international parcel hub at Heathrow and 650 data inputting roles at three sites in the UK

Royal Mail chief people officer Zareena Brown said: “Our seasonal workforce is incredibly important to our operation and we very much look forward to welcoming those who return year after year as well as those who may be joining us for the first time.

“Being part of delivering Christmas is a brilliant experience and one that we know offers lots of opportunities for employment and engagement in the communities we serve.”

