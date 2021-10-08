Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Royal Mail expands in Canada with £210.5m takeover

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 7:39 am
Royal Mail has bought Canadian logistics business Rosenau Transport (John Giles/PA)
Royal Mail has bought Canadian logistics business Rosenau Transport (John Giles/PA)

Royal Mail’s international subsidiary General Logistics Systems (GLS) has bought Canadian logistics business Rosenau Transport for £210.5 million to become a major force in the north American delivery sector.

The deal will see GLS expand its presence across the country, particularly in the west of Canada, and allow the company to unlock “significant growth opportunities”, it said.

Royal Mail has been in Canada since 2018 and operates two hubs with 27 depots.

A deal to buy Mid-Nite Sun Transportation, which operates as Rosenau Transport, will see it expand and create a new link with GLS’s current operations on the west coast of the US.

It will be funded with existing cash and borrowing and see GLS take on 24 facilities in four provinces, once completed by the end of the year.

GLS chief executive Martin Seidenberg said: “The addition of Rosenau Transport to GLS complements and enhances our accelerate strategy.

“With its strong presence in western Canada, high quality, entrepreneurial culture, as well as freight capabilities and parcel potential, Rosenau Transport’s model is similar to our existing Canadian business and provides an excellent fit.”

Rick Barnes, president of GLS Canada, said: “As we link two regional carrier networks together, with direct service to most cities and towns in the country, we will produce one of the most integrated transportation systems in Canada.”

