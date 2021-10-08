Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jacamo owner N Brown hails momentum amid turnaround plan

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 8:08 am Updated: October 8, 2021, 11:44 am
N Brown has hailed momentum as it continues its turnaround plan. It has been boosted by a marketing push involving Davina McCall and Amanda Holden (N Brown/PA)
Online fashion group N Brown has hailed positive momentum heading towards the busy Christmas period following the company’s turnaround plan.

The Jacamo and JD Williams owner said it has seen early improvements on the back of “restructuring work” after pushing forward with a new strategy last summer in a bid to return to growth.

The retailer reported that adjusted pre-tax profits increased by 7.1% to £24.2 million for the six months to August 28, against the same period last year.

However, it said total group revenues were 0.1% lower at £346.8 million against the same period last year.

N Brown, which also owns Simply Be, said it has increased its marketing activity with partnerships alongside the likes of Amanda Holden and Davina McCall as part of its “refreshed” strategy.

The strategy will focus on the group’s five core brands: Simply Be, Jacamo, JD Williams, Ambrose Wilson and Home Essentials.

The group said earnings so far this year are still “in line” with its expectations as its heads towards the key Christmas period.

Nevertheless, it stressed that there is a “backdrop of continued uncertainty around consumer confidence”.

Steve Johnson, chief executive of N Brown, said: “Over the last six months the consumer environment has been volatile.

“Nevertheless, momentum has continued throughout the business, with customers responding well to our improved product ranges; particularly across our five strategic brands.

“This is testament to the restructuring work we have done across the Group and the investments we are beginning to make to support our refreshed strategy.

“We continue to deliver on our plan and are feeling well prepared for peak trading.”

Shares in the company were 3.9% higher at  49.18p in early trading on Friday.

