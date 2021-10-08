Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fifth of people ‘expect finances to worsen in run-up to Christmas’

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 10:38 am
A fifth of people think their finances will worsen in the run-up to Christmas, according to LV= (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A fifth (20%) of people think their finances will worsen in the run-up to Christmas.

Concerns about rising living costs are growing, with 27% of people surveyed in September citing rising prices as a worry, up from 24% in June, according to pensions and retirement specialist LV=’s quarterly wellbeing monitor.

The findings were released at a time when households are expected to face a tough winter, with rising energy costs and other bills.

Nearly two-fifths (38%) said their outgoings have already increased, and 19% are saving less, the survey of 4,000 people across the UK found.

LV= said the proportion of people in September expecting their finances to worsen over the next three months was not as high as a low point reached in December 2020, when 26% were anticipating a deterioration over the following three months.

Fewer people were also worried about losing their job in September, with 5% fearing a job loss compared with 12% a year earlier.

Some industries have recently reported struggling to recruit staff, although the ending of the furlough scheme could mean some people are tipped into unemployment.

More of those polled said their income from work had increased compared with those who said it had decreased in September, the research found.

However, reflecting cost pressures, more people also said their outgoings had increased than those who said their outgoings had decreased.

Clive Bolton, managing director of savings and retirement at LV=, said: “With lockdown restrictions removed, the LV= wealth and wellbeing monitor shows although consumer sentiment has deteriorated over the previous three months it remains much improved compared to the low point at the end of last year.

“We are in a period of adjustment as life slowly begins to return to normal after Covid and the reality of living in this new environment is beginning to bite.”

