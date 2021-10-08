Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Companies at risk from Covid lifeline loans, Bank of England warns

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 11:39 am
The Bank said that the economic outlook is still uncertain (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank said that the economic outlook is still uncertain (Yui Mok/PA)

Many companies that took out emergency loans during the Covid-19 pandemic are now at risk of collapse because of those same loans, the Bank of England has warned.

Companies across the UK which before Covid would have been turned down for loans were able to tap into Government-backed schemes during pandemic times.

Now, many of these are facing loan bills that they might be unable to pay off.

On Friday, the Bank of England warned that higher borrowing during the pandemic has likely put more businesses at risk.

“The increase in debt – though moderate in aggregate – has likely led to increases in the number and scale of more vulnerable businesses,” it said.

“As the economy recovers and Government support, including restrictions on winding up orders, falls away, business insolvencies are expected to increase from historically low levels,” it added.

Around 1.7 million companies borrowed money under three emergency loan schemes that were launched last year.

Many of them were tiny companies that had not borrowed before, and desperately indeed money to stave off immediate collapse.

Though the terms of the loans are generous – the interest on Bounce Back Loans, which were the most common, is only 2.5% – the businesses still have to pay back their banks.

They have up to 10 years to do so and can request several periods of lower payments.

The proportion of small and medium sized firms that see 15% or more of the money that comes in through the door go straight out to cover debt payments has increased sixfold since before the pandemic, the Bank said.

Before Covid, 3% of companies reported paying 15% of their inflows, now that has risen to 18%.

In its financial stability report, the Bank of England also said that the outlook for the economy is still “uncertain”.

Recently the pace of recovery from the pandemic has slowed, and pressures from inflation have risen.

Many companies have reported increases in their costs, including for materials and staff, but also utilities. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is meeting with business leaders on Friday amid a big spike in energy prices which has put their production lines under pressure.

The bank’s Financial Policy Committee is keeping the so-called countercyclical capital buffer – reserves that banks must have in store to release during a downturn – at zero at least until December 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal