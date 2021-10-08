Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Britain’s top 10 places where asking prices are rising fastest revealed

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 12:04 am
Toxteth in Liverpool has been identified as the top house price hotspot, with a 20% increase in the average price tag for a home over the past year, according to Rightmove (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Toxteth in Liverpool has been identified as the top house price hotspot, with a 20% increase in the average price tag for a home over the past year.

Accrington in Lancashire, Retford in Nottinghamshire and Heywood in Greater Manchester closely follow with a 19% increase in average asking prices, according to Rightmove.

Five of the top 10 hotspots are in the North West of England, a region where asking prices have risen by 8% on average since September 2020.

Since the start of last year, nearly three-quarters (71%) of areas across Britain have hit record asking prices, Rightmove said.

The average asking price for a home in Toxteth is £151,958, which still puts it in the top 10% of the cheapest areas across Britain. The average price tag there has however jumped from £126,806 in September 2020.

Across Britain, the average asking price stands at a record £338,462, up by 5.8% compared with September 2020, Rightmove said.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property data, said: “There’s been significant growth across so many areas of Great Britain over the past year, which is reflected in the new price hotspots, where six different regions appear in the top 10.

“The number of homes for sale is at a record low, and buyer demand remains high. This competition for properties is supporting price growth.”

Warren Matthews, an agent at James Kristian Estate Agents in Liverpool, said: “Due to the improvements in the area, places like Toxteth have grown in popularity, and we’re now seeing properties appeal to a wide range of buyers, from first-time, next time and investors.

“This has pushed demand up which has therefore significantly increased prices in the area, and we’re still seeing high levels of buyer interest as we approach the final months of the year.”

Here are average asking prices in September 2021 and the percentage increase for the top 10 hotspots, according to Rightmove:

1. Toxteth, Liverpool, Merseyside, £151,958, 20%

=2. Accrington, Lancashire, £139,220, 19%

=2. Retford, Nottinghamshire, £210,761, 19%

=2. Heywood, Greater Manchester, £194,634, 19%

=5. Brixham, Devon, £318,859, 18%

=5. Crowborough, East Sussex, £501,537, 18%

=5. Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, £165,322, 18%

=8. Moortown, Leeds, West Yorkshire, £327,804, 17%

=8. Penwortham, Preston, Lancashire, £251,478, 17%

10. Great Sankey, Warrington, Cheshire, £270,621, 16%

