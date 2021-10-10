Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cultural nightlife sector loses 86,000 workers since start of pandemic

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 12:25 am
People gather for drinks and food in Old Compton Street, Soho, central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
People gather for drinks and food in Old Compton Street, Soho, central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The UK’s cultural nightlife sector has lost around 86,000 jobs since the pandemic hit, according to new data.

A new report commissioned by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), which represents more than 1,200 members including nightclubs, bars and casinos, said the sector was “ravaged” by the pandemic and the restrictions enforced from last March.

Michael Kill, chief executive of the NTIA, said the findings come at a pressing time for the sector as it moves towards the busy Christmas period.

He said it was pivotal that no further restrictions return to the sector – such as vaccine passports – and called for financial support from the Chancellor.

“It’s timely because at this moment, governments in Scotland and Wales are pressing ahead with chaotic vaccine passport plans, and the UK Government refuses to rule out their use in England,” he said.

“It is the worst possible time to introduce vaccine passports, which will further damage a sector essential to the economic recovery.”

Cultural nightlife covers live music, clubbing and dance music, and events and festivals.

The NTIA said the UK’s nightlife industry overall represented around 1.6% of GDP – or £36.4 billion – in 2019.

The trade body has called on the Government to support the sector in next month’s Budget by extending the current lower rate of VAT and promising not to raise alcohol duties.

Hospitality firms benefited from a reduction to 5% of VAT on food, soft drinks, accommodation, theatre tickets and other items during the pandemic.

The tax rate increased to 12.5% earlier this month as part of plans to return VAT to its previous rate of 20% at the start of May next year.

Fellow trade groups including UKHospitality have also called for the current VAT rate to be extended for the long term to aid the beleaguered sector in the Budget announcement later this month.

Mr Kill said: “It is crucial the Chancellor use the upcoming Budget to support this beleaguered sector.

“We are calling for him to extend the 12.5% rate of VAT on hospitality until 2024, include door sales in that reduced rate of VAT, because the present system punishes nightclubs that rely on door sales rather than selling tickets, and for him to ensure there are no increases in alcohol duties.

“Our sector really cannot afford any additional burdens.”

In the report, Christian Wakeford, co-chair of the all-party parliamentary group for the night-time economy and Conservative MP, said: “As we look to rebuild from the devastation of the pandemic, we must not leave this vital sector behind.”

