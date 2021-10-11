Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heathrow passenger numbers at 38% of pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 9:25 am Updated: October 11, 2021, 9:38 am
Heathrow’s passenger numbers last month were at 38% of pre-pandemic levels, the airport has announced (Steve Parsons/PA)
Just 2.6 million people travelled through the west London airport in September, compared with 6.8 million during the same month in 2019.

The decline was driven by North American traffic being only a quarter of 2019 levels.

The US has been closed to UK visitors during the coronavirus pandemic, although the restriction will be lifted in November for those who are fully vaccinated.

Heathrow said rival airports in the European Union “enjoyed stronger resurgence over summer”.

A 7% reduction in cargo volumes in September compared with 2019 reflects how travel restrictions have been “damaging UK exports and supply chains” as well as passenger demand, according to the airport.

Meanwhile, Heathrow urged the Government to use the forthcoming Cop26 climate conference to announce policies to scale up the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the UK.

John Holland-Kaye, the airport’s chief executive, said: “We should aim for 2019 to have been the peak year for fossil fuel use in global aviation.

“The UK Government can show real leadership in decarbonising aviation at Cop26, by setting a progressively increasing mandate and a plan to use contracts for difference to accelerate the transition to sustainable aviation fuel in the UK, which will protect the benefits of flying for future generations.”

SAF is produced with materials other than crude oil, and produces up to 80% less carbon emissions than traditional jet fuel.

