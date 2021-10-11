Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cash deposits and withdrawals at the Post Office on course to top £3bn a month

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 12:07 am
Cash deposits and withdrawals on course to top £3 billion in a month at Post Offices as bank branches are closed (Rui Vieira/PA)
Cash deposits and withdrawals are on course to top £3 billion in a month at Post Offices as bank branches are closed.

The Post Office said it handled £2.99 billion of cash in September – the highest amount in a single month so far.

It added that branches have already had the busiest first week for cash ever in October – and deposits and withdrawals are expected to exceed £3 billion this month.

Bank branch closures mean thousands of customers are being directed to Post Offices for their cash needs, the body said.

The Post Office has an agreement with many banks which allows people to do their everyday banking at its branches.

Post Offices handled some £1.06 billion in business cash deposits in September, up by around 3% month-on-month.

Personal cash deposits stood at around £1.2 billion in September, while a total of £685 million was withdrawn over the counter at the Post Office’s 11,500 branches.

On Friday, the contactless card transaction limit will increase from £45 to £100, meaning more opportunities to use tap and go payments where once cash might have been used.

However, a recent Post Office survey found nearly half (44%) of small hospitality and leisure businesses in the UK rely on cash daily.

The Post Office recently launched a “save our cash” campaign.

Martin Kearsley, banking director at the Post Office, said: “Each month brings news of further bank branch closures, and in many communities across the country Post Office is already the last counter in town.

“Despite the impending increase in contactless payments, we know that small businesses in particular recognise the value of cash now more than ever.

“We’re preparing for continued increases at our branches as Postmasters support local businesses in their community by staying open long hours and weekends, providing a convenient and secure place for businesses and the self-employed to deposit much-needed cash takings.”

