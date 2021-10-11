Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Lewis reveals filing cabinets and neckties out, tents and trampolines in

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 12:35 am
John Lewis reveals the trends of the past year (Yui Mok/PA)

The digital revolution has finally caught up with John Lewis shoppers as the department store revealed it has stopped selling filing cabinets.

Bosses also revealed that the pandemic saw a marked shift in what we wore, with sales of neckties and thongs plunging as shoppers opted for more comfortable clothes.

The Covid-19 lockdowns meant travel accessory sales fell but customers did spend big on turning their homes into personal retreats.

Pippa Wicks
John Lewis boss Pippa Wicks said the pandemic left a permanent mark on how we shop (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Tent sales were particularly strong, up 600% along with trampolines up 270% and casual Croc shoes up 58%, according to John Lewis’s annual Shop, Live, Look report on trends.

With restaurants shut, home cooking saw a boost, with air fryers up 400% and other home comforts that saw rising sales also included hot tubs and outdoor furniture.

Outdoor heaters and fire pit sales soared 1,000% in October and November last year, although John Lewis did not reveal how that translates into the number of items sold.

In its beauty section, makeup sales fell heavily as people stayed indoors, although sales switched to skin care products instead, the retailer said.

Overall, with stores shut, the company reported online business soared, to account for between 60% and 70% of all sales, up from 40% pre-pandemic.

Looking forward, the company predicts there will be more online socialising, with the purchase of goods that online exist in the digital world and a continued rise in sales of nostalgic tech.

John Lewis boss Pippa Wicks said: “The unprecedented events of 2020 and 2021 have left a permanent mark on how we shop, live and look.

“People have become clearer about what matters to them and their work-life balance has shifted towards life.”

