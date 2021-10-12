Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Government faces calls to cut business rates to keep Red Wall voters on side

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 1:41 am Updated: October 12, 2021, 7:33 am
Closed shops during the winter lockdown on Leicester High Street. (PA)
Closed shops during the winter lockdown on Leicester High Street. (PA)

Business rates should be slashed to maintain Government support from Red Wall voters in the north of England, a senior Tory MP has said.

Jake Berry, who chairs the Northern Research Group of Conservative MPs, has said the Government “risks losing support” in northern towns which the party won in the 2019 general election if it does not make the cut.

His call to Government comes as polling reveals 74% of voters in the Red Wall back proposals to cut the tax paid by shops in order to make it easier for local businesses to remain open.

“The public are clear: the burden of tax on bricks-and-mortar retail is too high,” Mr Berry said.

“Without a cut in business rates at the Budget we risk losing support in our most marginal seats, including in the north and the Midlands.

“Cutting rates would be a huge boost to our local communities and would show quick delivery of the central mission of this Government: levelling up.”

A Deltapoll poll of 1,598 adults published on Tuesday found that 66% of people in the UK back a tax cut for shops with support increasing to 74% for voters in those seats won by the Conservatives at the 2019 election.

The poll also found 62% agree that there are more empty or closed shops in their local area than before the pandemic, with only 10% disagreeing.

Overall people said they would be willing to pay more for their online shopping deliveries from Amazon and other retailers if physical shops could then benefit from a lower tax rate – with 35% in favour versus 25% against.

The Government is preparing to release the findings of its fundamental review of business rates this autumn, which could change the amount that businesses pay in tax.

In September, the British Retail Consortium warned that four out of five retailers would likely close stores without a reduction in the level of rates they pay.

Cabinet meeting
Esther McVey and Jake Berry, two Conservative MPs who have called for business rates to be cut (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Esther McVey MP, chair of the Blue Collar Conservatives, joined calls for business rates to be cut.

The MP for Tatton said: “The burden of tax on bricks and mortar retail is too high, and the best single policy to revive our high streets would be to cut business rates. Levelling up must include ensuring taxes come down.”

At the Labour party conference, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves promised she would scrap business rates altogether if Labour were in Government, and replace it with a different system of taxation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]