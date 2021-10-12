Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ladbrokes owner posts higher revenues amid takeover approach

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 10:57 am
Ladbrokes, Nottingham City Centre. Betting giant Entain has highlighted higher revenues for the past three months (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ladbrokes, Nottingham City Centre. Betting giant Entain has highlighted higher revenues for the past three months (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ladbrokes’ parent company Entain has said revenues for the past three months have been buoyed by continued online growth and improvement in its UK betting shops, in an update weeks after a takeover approach.

Last month, the company, which also owns betting brand Coral, was the subject of a roughly £16 billion approach from US rival DraftKings.

Draftkings has until 5pm on Tuesday October 19 to formally submit its offer.

Entain did not reference the takeover interest as it highlighted to investors that its performance has been business as usual.

Entain financials
The Coral owner said its store revenues have been closing on pre-pandemic levels (Matt Alexander/PA)

The betting giant hailed a “strong” performance in its third quarter to September 30, as net gaming revenue increased by 4% against the same period last year.

It revealed that online revenues rose by 10%, marking the 23rd consecutive quarter of double-digit online growth.

The firm said this was driven by strong performances across its major markets, including Australia and Brazil, although it saw a weaker performance in Germany.

Meanwhile, its stores business saw 1% growth as it highlighted that UK volumes were “recovering to pre-Covid levels” as high street footfall recovers.

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Entain’s chief executive officer, said: “These results demonstrate Entain’s continuing ability to deliver sustainable, consistent and diversified growth.

“By offering customers ever more engaging products, while leveraging our scale and technology, we will drive the flywheel effects of secular growth dynamics that can triple the size of our business.

“As a result, we remain very confident in Entain’s future prospects.”

The firm’s annual earnings are still due to be in line with its previous guidance of between £850 million and £900 million.

Shares in the company were 0.3% lower at 2,101.4p in early trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal