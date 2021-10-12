Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
FTSE falls as inflation worries traders despite gas price drop

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 5:30 pm
Gas prices have settled slightly from recent peaks, but are still much higher than before (Yui Mok/PA)
Gas prices may have eased off a little from their peaks last week, but traders still worried about inflation on Tuesday, sending European stocks into the red.

The FTSE 100 ended down 0.2%, dropping 16.62 points to end the day at 7,130.23.

It had been hit by a sell-off from traders who were trying to run away from risk. Despite noise out of Russia that pushed down gas prices, investors are still concerned about price rises elsewhere.

“Gazprom has stepped in to ramp up natural gas supplies to Europe today, with fears of rampant upside in prices easing for now,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, an online trading platform.

“However, while inflation fears have eased after Russian intervention, the recent resurgence in lumber and iron ore prices highlight the inflation evident across most physical assets.”

In Europe, the Dax index and the Cac 40 both fell by 0.3%.

Mr Mahony said: “Despite the weakness evident throughout European markets, it is once again the FTSE 100 which outperforms its mainland European counterparts.

“Risks evident throughout the manufacturing sector continue to hold back German stocks, and that looks likely to persist given the expectation that supply chain and commodity pricing woes will remain in place for some time yet.”

Across the pond, both the Dow Jones and S&P 500 in New York were trading flat when markets closed in Europe.

Sterling was flat against the dollar at 1.3601, but rose by 0.1% against the euro to 1.1786.

One stand-out loser on the London market on Tuesday was THG, the company formerly called The Hut Group.

Shares plummeted 35% as bosses spoke to shareholders for the company’s first capital markets day since it listed in September 2020.

The meeting was meant to reassure shareholders after a tough month for the firm’s share price. But instead it spooked them. The drop started at around 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The company is facing concerns over proposals to spin off its beauty arm, and its tech platform.

Another big faller, although miles better than THG, was easyJet. The airline had said it expects flying during the winter months to remain much lower than before the pandemic.

Capacity is set to be up to 70% of 2019 levels in winter, even as the company increased the number of seats it was offering.

In the past three months, capacity has reached 58% of where it was two years ago.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 84p to 1,649.5p, CocaCola HBC, up 109p to 2,487p, Bunzl, up 46p to 2,443p, Croda, up 158p to 8,424p, and Polymetal, up 24p to 1,294p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were IAG, down 6p to 175.9p, United Utilities, down 33p to 1,472.5p, Prudential, down 30p to 1,458p, Melrose Industries, down 3p to 162p, and Rio Tinto, down 96p to 5,005p.

