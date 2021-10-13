Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Economy picks up as Covid restrictions end but supply chain woes take a toll

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 7:47 am Updated: October 13, 2021, 12:06 pm
Britain’s economy grew in August as the full lifting of coronavirus restrictions boosted events and hospitality, but official figures revealed a contraction in July (Yui Mok/PA)
Britain’s economy grew in August as the full lifting of coronavirus restrictions boosted events and hospitality, but official figures revealed a contraction in July (Yui Mok/PA)

Britain’s economy grew in August as the full lifting of coronavirus restrictions boosted events and hospitality, but official figures revealed a contraction in July.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.4% between July and August in the first full month after all Covid-19 restrictions ended in England on July 19.

Britons rushing out to festivals, theme parks and events helped see the hard-hit arts, entertainment and recreation sector bounce back with growth of 8.5%.

UK economic growth GDP
(PA Graphics)

The August rise in GDP means the economy is now only 0.8% smaller than it was before the pandemic.

But the data showed further signs that the recovery is easing as global supply chain woes take their toll.

Growth in August was lower than expected, while the ONS also downwardly revised its estimate for July to a contraction of 0.1% from the 0.1% expansion reported previously.

The economy will also need to soar by 2.1% in September to remain on track with the Bank of England’s forecast for overall growth of 2.1% in the third quarter.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “The economy picked up in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without Covid-19 restrictions in England.”

The revised GDP figure for July was the first contraction since January this year, when the winter lockdown weighed on the economy.

Growth rebounded strongly in the second quarter, with GDP rising by 5.5%, but the recovery since then has been sluggish, with supply chain problems and the lorry driver crisis holding back the economy.

The ONS data showed that output in the construction sector fell for the second month running, down by 0.2% in August following a 1% decline in July, as supply issues led to shortages of key materials and rocketing prices.

Having recovered in April to be 0.9% above levels seen before the pandemic, the construction sector is now 1.5% below its pre-Covid level.

The ONS added that July’s contraction was also partly due to the difficulties in the car manufacturing industry, which has been affected by a global shortage of microchips.

Samuel Tombs, at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said it is “implausible” that growth will rise enough in September to remain on track with Bank forecasts, particularly given that the full force of the supply crisis is set to be felt from September onwards.

He estimates that the Bank will cut its prediction for third-quarter growth to 1.5% in its next set of forecasts in November, which will likely stay its hand over raising interest rates, despite surging inflation.

Financial markets are now betting on rates to rise from 0.1% to 0.25% by the end of the year to cool soaring prices.

But Mr Tombs said: “The continuation of modest GDP growth in August should convince the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) that the economy does not need to be cooled immediately by raising interest rates.”

Separate data from the ONS on Wednesday showed the UK’s total trade gap widened to £3.7 billion in August from £2.9 billion in July.

But the data suggested the impact of Brexit on trade between the UK and Europe is easing.

While imports from non-EU countries were still higher than those to the bloc in August, the gap was the narrowest since Brexit on January 1.

Imports of goods from the EU were down £100 million in August, the ONS said, with total imports falling £1.3 billion.

British exports of goods also fell by £1.3 billion, with exports to the EU down 4.3% but by a greater 5% to non-EU countries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]