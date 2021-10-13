Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Just Eat passes one billion UK orders

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 8:48 am
Just Eat has seen UK orders top one billion (Peter Byrne/PA)
Hungry households in the UK have placed one billion orders on online food delivery platform Just Eat since its inception in 2001, the company has revealed.

The milestone was reached during the summer, and included 200 million orders in the first nine months of this year.

Bosses said business in the UK increased 51% in the three months to the end of September compared with a year earlier following a heavy investment programme to win new customers.

A VW camper with Just Eat colours
Just Eat spent heavily on promotions in the past year to win new business (David Parry/PA)

Globally, Just Eat Takeaway processed 266 million orders in the past three months, up 25% compared with the same period in 2020.

The sector’s preferred measure of success – gross transaction value – rose 23% to 6.8 billion euros (£5.8 billion).

In the US, orders were up 3% in the period compared with a year ago, where it said the firm “started to implement an improvement programme re-focusing the company on Grubhub’s strongholds”.

US delivery platforms recently faced a setback in New York, after price caps were imposed on how much the services could charge restaurants.

Matt Maloney, founder of Grubhub, one of the US’s biggest food delivery platforms, recently quit the board of Just Eat Takeaway, just months after the company was taken over.

In Germany, Just Eat Takeaway said the country was the second fastest-growing region, adding 10 million incremental orders in the period compared with the previous year – a 35% increase.

Looking ahead, bosses said they will transform their recent takeover of Slovakian rival Bistro.sk.

They added that full-year order growth is expected to be above 45% year on year, with global gross transaction values of between 28 billion (£24 billion) and 30 billion euros (£25.5 billion).

