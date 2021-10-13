Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Marston’s cheers sales bounce-back after restrictions lifted

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 9:17 am Updated: October 13, 2021, 11:02 am
Pub group Marston’s has seen trading rebound above levels seen before the pandemic struck thanks to the full lifting of restrictions in the summer (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Pub group Marston’s has seen trading rebound above levels seen before the pandemic struck thanks to the full lifting of restrictions in the summer (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Trading at pub group Marston’s has rebounded above levels seen before the pandemic struck thanks to the full lifting of restrictions in the summer.

The firm said like-for-like sales in the quarter from July 25 to October 2 were 2% higher than those seen in 2019 across its estate of around 1,500 pubs.

The hard-hit hospitality sector has received a welcome boost since the last coronavirus restrictions ended on July 19.

But Marston’s update for overall trading in the full year to October 2 revealed the impact of earlier lockdown closures, with total pub sales of £402 million down 22% on the previous year.

It added that it has seen some “small pockets” of disruption from the wider supply chain issues, but is “working closely with our suppliers to manage this”.

The group said it is also managing “well” the more difficult recruitment market and cost inflation, with wages increased as expected in line with the national minimum wage and energy costs fixed for at least the next five months.

Chief executive Andrew Andrea, who took over from Ralph Findlay on October 3, said: “We are encouraged by the trading momentum which we have experienced since April and pleased to be trading robustly and above 2019 levels again.

Andrew Andrea took over at the helm of Marston’s on October 3 (Marston’s/PA)

“Our business benefits from an optimally balanced pub estate of food and wet-led pubs that are predominantly suburban, community-based and well located for the changes in consumer behaviour that we are seeing.

“However, we are mindful of consumer confidence in the short term and the challenges impacting the economy and our industry.”

Marston’s said it has benefited from having an estate largely comprising community sites across the UK, rather than London and city-centre pubs, which have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

It added that accommodation sales have been “excellent” due to a buoyant staycation market during overseas travel restrictions.

The group also said the Wales-focused Brains pub estate it bought earlier this year has traded better than expected since the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]