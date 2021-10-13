Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Travel firms ‘close to cliff edge’ over pandemic

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 1:49 pm Updated: October 13, 2021, 7:36 pm
Many travel firms remain ‘perilously close to the cliff edge’ a leading industry figure has warned (Liam McBurney/PA)
Many travel firms remain “perilously close to the cliff edge” due to the coronavirus pandemic, a leading industry figure has warned.

Mark Tanzer, chief executive of travel trade organisation Abta, said businesses “urgently” need Chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend financial support which will be “the difference between survival and failure”.

At least 30 travel companies with UK operations have gone bust since March 2020, including STA Travel, Specialist Leisure Group – which ran brands such as coach operator Shearings – and Cruise & Maritime Voyages.

Speaking at the start of Abta’s annual convention in Canary Wharf, east London, Mr Tanzer said: “International travel has been forced into a mini-ice age.

“Two summers and one-and-a-half winters have been written off, and only now are we starting to see the thaw.

“It’s too early to speak of recovery, and I’m acutely aware of how many of our members are still perilously close to the cliff edge.”

Mr Tanzer said there are “signs that the darkest clouds may be breaking up”, with research indicating that the intention to travel during the next 12 months has nearly recovered to pre-Covid levels.

But he warned that many of those trips involve bookings which have been deferred, rather than new transactions.

“Our members are still starved of cash,” he said.

“Despite the more positive outlook, it will take time for travel to get fully back on its feet.”

He added: “We desperately needed to see the restrictions and testing requirements eased, and we’re glad that the Government has finally responded to our calls.

“But the job is not yet done. We still need to think of how unvaccinated passengers can be freed to travel; how we can ease the red tape around entering the UK, and how we can harmonise vaccine certification across the world.”

A Government spokesman said: “Through our Plan for Jobs we have provided support to millions of businesses and workers over the pandemic, including through the furlough scheme, grants, tax cuts and deferrals.

“We recognise the challenging times facing the travel sector, which is why we have committed around £7 billion of support and continue to work with industry to help them navigate this difficult period.”

