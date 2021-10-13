Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Crypto’s growth could pose risks to financial system, Bank deputy warns

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 4:23 pm
Bitcoin is the best-known cryptocurrency (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Bitcoin is the best-known cryptocurrency (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Cryptocurrencies are growing so quickly that soon a large fall in the cost of Bitcoin could have a knock-on effect on the wider economy, a top Bank of England official has said.

Jon Cunliffe, the Bank’s deputy governor for financial stability, said the crypto markets were on a path to becoming much bigger.

Right now a drop across the board in the price of cryptocurrencies will largely cause only crypto investors to lose out. But this could change.

“While a severe price correction would not cause financial stability problems now, all else equal, the current trajectory implies that this may not be the case for very long,” he said.

He said that regulators, which would include the Bank of England, need to think about how to deal with crypto markets.

“Although crypto finance operates in novel ways, well-designed standards and regulation could and should enable risks to be managed in the crypto world as they are managed in the world of traditional finance,” he said.

He said there are “potentially very large benefits” from applying the technology to normal financial markets.

“Regulators internationally and in many jurisdictions have begun the work. It needs to be pursued as a matter of urgency,” Mr Cunliffe said.

The crypto market has grown massively in recent years. Cryptoassets have tripled in 2021 alone, and have increased from 16 billion dollars (£11.7 billion) worldwide five years ago, to 2.3 trillion dollars (£1.68 trillion) today.

It is still a small part of the 250 trillion dollar (£183 trillion) global financial system, however a part which is rowing rapidly.

As a comparison, Mr Cunliffe said, the sub-prime mortgage sector was only valued at 1.2 trillion dollars (about £1 trillion) before the 2008 financial crash, which reverberated around the world.

Whether falls in cryptocurrencies have an impact on the wider market will depend on the ties between the two.

The loss to retail investors who decide to buy Bitcoin would be painful to them personally, but probably not big enough to risk damage to the financial system.

But there is increased interest from crypto hedge funds, traditional hedge funds, and even from banks.

The international banking standards Basel Committee is looking into how to treat cryptoassets on bank balance sheets.

But industry bodies for the banks have indicated they want to increase their crypto exposure.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal