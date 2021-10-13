Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

House prices and rents ‘set to rise amid demand and supply imbalance’

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 12:04 am
House prices and rents are on an upward trend amid a striking imbalance between demand and supply, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Anthony Devlin/PA)
House prices and rents are on an upward trend amid a striking imbalance between demand and supply, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Anthony Devlin/PA)

House prices and rents are on an upward trend amid a “striking” imbalance between demand and supply, according to surveyors.

The number of newly agreed house sales dipped for the third month in a row in September, with a net balance of 15% of property professionals reporting a decline rather than an increase in sales, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said.

But a lack of available stock is creating competition among buyers, which is putting an upward pressure on prices, it said.

Some 68% of professionals reported house prices rising rather than falling.

And a net balance of 35% reported a fall in properties coming to market in September.

More than two-thirds (70%) of surveyors anticipate that prices will continue to grow over the next 12 months.

A stamp duty holiday, which recently ended, prompted a rush of activity in the summer, before it was tapered.

House price growth has eased since May, when a balance of 82% of surveyors reported that house prices were increasing.

In the lettings market, 62% of professionals reported an increase in the number of people looking for a rental property in September and a balance of 21% reported a decline in new landlord instructions, continuing a trend seen since July 2020. The imbalance is expected to drive rents higher, Rics said.

Chief economist Simon Rubinsohn said: “The imbalance between demand and supply remains the most striking theme in the latest Rics residential market survey.

“And feedback from members provides little reason to believe this issue will be resolved any time soon.

“This is very clearly reflected in the forward-looking metrics, with both price and rent expectations close to series highs, pointing to put greater pressure on affordability at a time when money markets are sensing interest rate increases coming sooner rather than later.

“Delivering higher numbers of new homes is part of the answer but it is critical they are built in the areas where the shortfall is most visible.

“It is also vital that the tenure mix of the supply pipeline is broadly based, helping to address the challenges both in the private rental market and in social housing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal