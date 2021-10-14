Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Domino’s plans to hire 8,000 drivers for Christmas period

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 7:04 am Updated: October 14, 2021, 10:56 am
Domino’s plans to hire more than 8,000 delivery drivers (Dominos/PA)
Pizza giant Domino’s has said it plans to hire more than 8,000 drivers across the UK and Ireland as part of preparations for the busy Christmas period.

It comes as the takeaway firm updates shareholders on its trading over the past three months.

The company said it sold seven pizzas each second over the period, with online orders peaking to 13 per second on July 3 as England took on Ukraine in football’s European Championship.

The company said sales in the 13 weeks to September 26 were up 8.8% on a like-for-like basis to £375.8 million.

Orders collected from stores – a key area of growth for the business – were up 40.3% and stand at 82% of pre-pandemic levels.

Bosses said they remain on target to open 30 new stores this year, having opened five in the three months to September 26.

However, they also warned that supply chain issues and rising staff wages are starting to impact the business.

The company said: “We have seen some impact from the well-publicised pressures on labour availability and food cost inflation, which we expect to extend into next year, but continue to take proactive, preventative measures to ensure our world-class supply chain service levels are maintained and that cost increases are constrained.”

Domino’s said it is launching the recruitment drive as it expects demand to continue to strengthen over the rest of the year.

Nicola Frampton, operations director for Domino’s Pizza Group, said: “While 2021 has been a busy year for us so far, we still have our busiest period just around the corner.

“Our delivery drivers are vital to the service we provide our customers and the success of our business, so we’re really keen to hear from those wanting to join the Domino’s team.

“With the majority of vacancies currently available being permanent, this is a great time to join.

“There are roles to suit everyone – whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path.

“In return we offer competitive pay and the chance to be part of a winning team.”

