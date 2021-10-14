Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Dunelm boss sees pay package quadruple

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 8:10 am Updated: October 14, 2021, 1:18 pm
The boss of Dunelm has seen his pay package more than quadruple to over £4 million despite the homewares chain continuing to insist it should not repay savings made from the business rates holiday. (PA)
The boss of Dunelm has seen his pay package more than quadruple to over £4 million despite the homewares chain continuing to insist it should not repay savings made from the business rates holiday. (PA)

The boss of Dunelm has seen his pay package more than quadruple to over £4 million despite the homewares chain continuing to insist it should not repay savings made from the business rates holiday.

The retailer has repeatedly claimed it was right to enjoy the £22 million in tax savings, as its stores were forced to close during the pandemic.

Chief executive Nick Wilkinson told the PA news agency last month that the group still had no plans to hand back the tax relief, in spite of results showing annual profits soaring 44.6% and a £132 million payout to investors.

Its annual report has revealed that the board’s remuneration committee also approved a steep hike in pay for the group’s top bosses thanks to the bumper performance.

Mr Wilkinson’s total pay package swelled to £4.04 million for the year to June, up from £959,000 the previous year after picking up £3.4 million in bonuses.

The report showed that his pay was boosted as shares worth £2.8 million under a three-year long-term incentive scheme vested, while he also picked up a £570,000 annual bonus.

Finance head Laura Carr’s pay shot up to £2.5 million from £496,000 the previous year thanks largely to £2 million in bonus and long-term share payouts.

Both bosses also saw a rise in their annual salary after voluntarily taking pay cuts in the previous year during the early days of the pandemic.

But the report also showed a 3.5% salary rise for Mr Wilkinson and Ms Carr from August 1, in line with wider pay increases across the group.

Dunelm said: “Two-thirds of the ‘single figure’ pay reflects a three-year period during which significant strategic progress was made through building our customer proposition, digital capability and our approach to climate change and sustainability, resulting in significant growth in our share price.

“The period also included many months of government–imposed store closures, despite which we achieved a strong financial performance for the company, even after repayment of £18.5 million of Government support and having operated a company-funded furlough scheme.”

Details of the pay for top bosses came as Dunelm reported an 8.3% increase in first-quarter sales compared with the same period a year ago, when sales soared by 36.7% thanks to pent-up demand following the initial Covid-19 lockdown.

It marks a sharp slowdown in sales growth, given the tough year-on-year comparison, but Dunelm said sales jumped 48% on a two-year basis.

Online sales lifted 20%, making up a third of all sales, down from 46% in the previous year when stores were hit by closures.

Dunelm warned of an “uncertain” outlook in the wider economy, clouded by the UK and global supply chain disruption and rising costs due to freight and driver shortages, but stuck to its recently upgraded profit guidance.

It added that it is weathering the storm thanks to good stock levels and with customers able to switch products if availability of certain lines is affected.

But Dunelm recently revealed it is raising prices on some products as a result of inflationary pressures hitting supply chains, and is offering incentives to lorry drivers to keep trucks moving.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]