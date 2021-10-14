Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

National Express avoids fuel shortages, but feels pressure on driver numbers

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 9:02 am Updated: October 14, 2021, 12:00 pm
(Shaun Fellows/National Express/PA)
(Shaun Fellows/National Express/PA)

National Express has said its practice of buying fuel ahead of time has helped it avoid recent shortages in the UK and rising prices.

The bus company said it has already bought all the fuel it needs until part-way through 2023, a practice known as hedging.

It has therefore managed to mitigate recent price rises. The company also dodged the problems of supply that have been impacting UK forecourts.

“The recent fuel shortages in the UK have had no impact on our businesses; we have had continuity of supply throughout,” the firm said on Thursday.

Chief executive Ignacio Garat said: “I am pleased to say that our ongoing focus on cost management along with our long-established procurement and fuel hedging programmes mean that we have seen no material impact from input cost inflation.”

Despite largely avoiding two major issues, Mr Garat said the company’s staff had needed to work hard to ensure it was not impacted by a shortage of drivers.

“I am particularly grateful for the efforts of our colleagues in mitigating the industry-wide challenges of driver availability,” he said.

“This is particularly the case in our North American School Bus business and our team there has worked tirelessly to deliver results in line with our expectations despite this.”

The results have seen National Express slowly recover from the pandemic. In the third quarter of the year revenue was only 17% lower than in 2019, before the pandemic.

It is an improvement from 24% in the second quarter of this financial year.

National Express has avoided recent disputes with staff that have plagued fellow bus firm Stagecoach.

Stagecoach drivers plan to strike for much of the next month, protesting against what they see as unfair pay. The drivers, at three depots in Wales, want £10.50 per hour, and called a strike after two rounds of failed talks.

The Unite union said Stagecoach had demanded cuts to sick pay and paid breaks to even offer the drivers £10.10.

