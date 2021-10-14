Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More households expected to default on mortgages and other loans

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 10:36 am
More households are expected to have defaulted on mortgages and other loans by the end of November, according to the Bank of England’s credit conditions survey (Owen Humphreys/PA)
More households are expected to have defaulted on mortgages and other loans by the end of November, according to a Bank of England survey of lenders.

The Bank’s credit conditions survey asks banks and building societies about trends they have seen recently and their expectations for the three months ahead.

The latest survey was carried out between August 31 and September 17.

Lenders were asked to report changes in the three months to the end of August as well as their predictions for September to November.

While mortgage default rates had decreased in the previous three months, they are expected to increase in the coming quarter, the survey found.

Default rates on other types of loans, including credit cards, are also tipped to increase in the next three months.

More small and medium-sized businesses are also expected to default on loans in the coming quarter, although lenders predicted default rates will remain unchanged for large firms over the same period.

The Bank of England carries out the survey as part of its role in maintaining financial stability and the results do not necessarily reflect the views of the Bank.

The findings come as concerns grow over households facing a winter storm of bill hikes, including for energy, as well as other squeezes on their income.

The survey also found that lenders expect the availability of mortgages and other loans to households to increase by the end of November.

Mortgage demand from home-buyers is predicted to decrease over the next few months, but re-mortgaging demand is expected to rise.

Overall, corporate credit availability is expected to remain unchanged in the next few months.

Demand for business loans is predicted to increase for large businesses and rise slightly for small and medium-sized firms over the same period.

