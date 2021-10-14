Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boots sales rebound after lockdown restrictions eased

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 1:36 pm
Sales through Boots’ online business had doubled against pre-pandemic levels (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sales through Boots' online business had doubled against pre-pandemic levels (Matt Crossick/PA)

Boots has hailed a “transformational year” as the pharmacy highlighted a sales rebound after the further relaxation in lockdown measures.

Owner Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) said it exceeded expectations over the final quarter of its financial year to August 31 as a result.

The global pharmacy giant said like-for-like sales increased by 12.8% to 34.3 billion US dollars (£25 billion) for the period.

WBA highlighted that it benefited from a strong operational performance from Boots, with growth for both its retail and pharmacy arms.

Boots’ managing director Sebastian James said sales through its online business had doubled against pre-pandemic levels, with the firm maintaining this growth despite returning high street footfall.

He added that growth in both healthcare and beauty meant the retailer was “now ideally placed to seize new opportunities” in the new financial year.

Boots saw like-for-like retail sales rise 15% in the latest quarter against the same period in 2020.

Meanwhile, its like-for-like pharmacy sales increased by 11.4% against a year earlier.

The company said it had started its winter flu vaccinations for the year and was expecting to administer three times more vaccinations than last year on the back of the pandemic.

Mr James said: “We have responded to the fundamental and permanent shifts in both the retail and healthcare landscapes with a significant transformation of our business, introducing new products and services and investing in our digital capability and store portfolio.

“We are furthering our position as the UK’s leading health and beauty retailer and it is pleasing to see both our sales and market share growing.

“The success of our transformation is reflected in our strong performance, led by an expanding beauty offering, new healthcare services and investment in digital.

“Almost half of all beauty products in the UK are now purchased at Boots with our market share climbing to over 40%, and we have introduced over 100 new healthcare services in the last few months.”

