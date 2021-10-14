Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Starmer calls on ministers to end ‘squabbling’ and back steel industry

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 2:36 pm Updated: October 14, 2021, 4:27 pm
Sir Keir Starmer, left, and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves visit Outokumpu Stainless in Sheffield (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer, left, and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves visit Outokumpu Stainless in Sheffield (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on ministers to end their “squabbling” and step in to support the steel industry amid fears surging gas prices could force plants to close.

Speaking during a visit to a steel mill in Sheffield, Sir Keir said it would be “unforgivable” if a short-term spike in energy prices led to long-term job losses.

“We can’t allow that short-term problem to lead to job losses. That would be completely wrong,” he said.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng submitted proposals to the Treasury earlier this week for a loan scheme to help energy-intensive industries like steel cope with the global spike in energy costs.

The move came after the Treasury had previously denied there were any discussions with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy on the issue.

There has so far been no formal response from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and industry leaders – who have yet to see details of the plan – warned it may amount to no more than a “flimsy sticking plaster”.

Sir Keir – who was visiting the Outokumpu stainless steel plant – said ministers had gone “missing in action” and called on the Government to provide the industry with the support it needed.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves watch a stainless steel making process during a visit to Outokumpu Stainless Ltd in Sheffield, South Yorkshire
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves watch a stainless steel making process during a visit to Outokumpu Stainless Ltd in Sheffield, South Yorkshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“What the steel sector needs is support and action from the Government. What we have got is a Government that is missing in action,” he said.

“It is not having discussions that it should be with the sector. It is not doing what is necessary to save the jobs that are at risk. They have put the ‘out of office’ sign up. That is not acceptable.

“So stop squabbling, get back to work and talk to the sector about the support that is needed for jobs.

“If we have short-term energy prices leading to long-term job losses that is unforgivable by the Government.”

Sir Keir said that the Government’s inaction on steel reflected a wider failure to get to grips with the supply chain problems afflicting the economy.

Keir Starmer visit to Yorkshire
Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves arrive at Outokumpu Stainless Ltd (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He said ministers should have drawn up plans months ago to deal with the labour shortages that had been widely predicted.

“We have seen it with fuel drivers, we have seen it with delivery drivers and with abattoirs and other sectors. All of these shortages were predicted,” he said.

“People will look at pictures of Felixstowe which has got containers that are unable to move and scratch their heads and say ‘Why is there not a plan to get us through this?’.

“At the moment the Government is sitting back and saying this is somebody else’s problem.”

